So precious! The Wilds in Ohio welcomes baby giraffe, shares adorable first steps

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A baby giraffe was recently born at The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, and the video and photos are absolutely adorable.

The male Masai giraffe calf was born on Tuesday, July 10. It was an unforgettable experience for some guests, who, according to The Wilds, saw the birth on an Open-Air Safari Tour.

Animal care staff say the little sweetheart is doing well and staying close to mom. The calf may be visible to guests on both Wildside and Open-Air Safari Tours.

The calf’s mom, Lulu, was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2012; the calf is her first. Dad, Raha, was born in 2006 at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Wilds says the baby does not yet have a name but it will keep everyone updated on social media.

**Check out the video, below, showing baby’s first steps**

The Wilds, located about 90 minutes east of Columbus, says it is one of the largest conservation centers in North America and is home to rare and endangered animals from around the world.

Please note: The Wilds shared with FOX 8 News the photos you see in this story; all are courtesy of Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.