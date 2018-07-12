Show Info: July 12, 2018

SuperHero Food Truck
Live at the Lake
Friday July 13th
Coe Lake Park, Berea
www.CityofBerea.org
FREE!
Live entertainment!
https://www.facebook.com/Superherofoods216/

Cleveland In A Box
530 Euclid Ave. Suite 40,
Cleveland, OH 44115
www.clevelandinabox.com

Blended
549 S Chillicothe Rd Suite 180
across from food court
https://www.facebook.com/Blended-Ohio-191632314948721/

Destination Cleveland
334 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44114
www.ThisIsCleveland.com

Comedian Harland Williams
July 12 – 14
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Baker’s Golden Dairy
46761 Carter Rd.
New Waterford, OH 44445
www.bakersgoldendairy.com

The Backpackers Shop
www.backpackersshop.com