Remembering a pillar of the community: Honoring fallen officer Vu Nguyen

AVON-In the early morning hours, a neighborhood got ready. “It was extremely important for us to be out here to support not only a neighbor but a hero,” said Celeste Hodus, neighbor.

Neighbors lined the streets as a show of support as a motorcade escorted the family of Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen to the funeral home. “I could not imagine. My heart just breaks for them. I teared as they were walking by. I just wanted to be out here to show them we are here for them and will support them,” said Michelle Dobinkar, neighbor.

Vu lived in the Stonebridge Creek development in Avon with his wife and two daughters.

There are more than 400 homes in the development, many of them families of police officers.

“You don’t often hear the good things or see the support for police officers all the time. To see everyone come together and support Vu, the family, the police departments, it’s comforting,” said Hodus.

Vu was a pillar in the community. People there say he was always playing with the neighborhood kids, at the pool, and spending time with his family.

“We have told the family many times that as a neighborhood and as police wives, we will be there for them especially months down the line when they really need that. I can’t imagine what they are going through,” said Hodus.

