Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- One person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Lorain.

According to fire crews, the whole front of the home on Kansas and West Erie avenues was on fire when they arrived at 3:30 a.m.

The victim was already outside of the home.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to get the fire under control.

There's no word on the victim's condition.