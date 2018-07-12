Missing: Jermaine Whitten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are teaming up to help reunite missing loved ones with their family members.

Jermaine Whitten was last seen June 27 in East Cleveland.

He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, a white T-shirt and gray basketball shorts.

Jermaine is 17 and 6'2" tall. He weighs 184 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234.

