Man dies following shooting in driveway to local school

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a local school.

Police were called to Milkovich Middle School on Stafford Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a group of juveniles fighting. Dispatchers were also told that shots were being fired and “a male had been shot,” a news release stated.

When officers arrived, they found Darnez Canion, 20, laying in the driveway with “an apparent gunshot wound.”

Officers performed CPR on Canion until the Maple Heights Fire Department arrived.

Police said Canion was taken to the Bedford Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the news release, two people were taken into custody, but no charges were filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216)587-9624.