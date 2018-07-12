Court docs: Stormy Daniels ‘touched’ patrons, undercover officers at Ohio strip club before arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- New court documents reveal what lead to the arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels in Columbus early this morning.

Daniels was arrested at Sirens strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday.

According to court documents, Daniels took the stage at the club around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. After taking off her top, Daniels "began forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons."

Undercover Columbus police officers also said they observed Daniels fondling the breasts of female patrons.

When two detectives and an officer approached the stage, the documents said, Daniels made her way to one of them and began performing in front of her. Daniels "leaned over, grabbed Det. Keckley's head and began smacking her face with her bar breasts and holding her face between her breasts against her chest," the documents said.

Police said Daniels made her way over to another detective and performed the same acts on him.

A third officer, according to the documents, had her buttock and breasts fondled by Daniels before she "began smacking [the officer's] face with her bare breasts."

Another detective who was standing back by the bar said he witnessed the "criminal activity." As soon as Daniels moved away from the officers, he exited the club and requested the assitance of patrol to arrest Daniels and two others.

According to WSYX/WTTE in Columbus, the two others who were arrested were also dancers.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of "illegal sexually oriented activity." She was released from jail around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, WSYX/WTTE reported.

Avenatti tweeted just before 7 a.m. Thursday that Daniels would "issue a plea of 'Not Guilty'" to the charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

"This was a complete set up," Michael Avenatti, Daniels' attorney, tweeted. "It's absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner."

Clifford was scheduled to perform again on Thursday night. Avenatti tweeted an official statement from Daniels.

It read, "As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus."

Earlier, Avenatti tweeted that he will "vehemently contest" the charges against Daniels.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006 when he was married, a claim Trump has denied. She's suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels performed at the Diamond Club in Cleveland back on June 29th and June 30th.