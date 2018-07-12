Kellen Winslow Jr. now charged with raping teenage girl in 2003

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Kellen Winslow Jr. will stand trial in a case where he is accused of kidnapping and raping women in California.

A judge on Thursday determined there was enough evidence for the former Browns player to stand trial, according to FOX 5. Winslow's bail was set at $2 million.

Prosecutors say he kidnapped and raped a 59-year-old woman last March and a 54-year-old woman in May. He also is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of indecent exposure in unrelated cases.

Winslow, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also on Thursday, it was announced Winslow was also charged with the 2003 rape of a teenage girl. He was arraigned on the new charge Thursday. USA Today reports the girl, who was 17, was unconscious at the time. Winslow was 19.

The former football player spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2004-13 with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

