It’s Build-A-Bear’s ‘Pay Your Age Day’!

ST. LOUIS – The Build-A-Bear Workshop says that guests who visit stores today can take part in “Pay Your Age Day.”

That means that on July 12 they will just have to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend in all stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to a press release, Build-A-Bear created the one-day promotion “to kick off its new, everyday celebration of birthdays.”

“We have overwhelming data that indicates Build-A-Bear is synonymous with childhood, and nearly one-third of our sales are associated with birthdays,” said Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop.

As of July 12, shoppers who are 14 years old or younger can pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month as part of the “Count Their Candles” promotion, which will be available all year long.

To take advantage of Build-A-Bear’s Pay Your Age Day, parents or guardians must enroll in the complementary rewards program or give a valid email address and name. See the full details here.

At SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, more than 2,500 people waited in a line that wrapped around the entire lower level.

The company was warning customers Thursday morning about long lines. A Facebook post states:

“Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds. Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing. We are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon.”