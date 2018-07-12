Hot weekend? Ways to keep cool in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– It’s going to be another warm weekend in The Land. Luckily, our friends at Destination Cleveland came up with a great list of fun ways to keep cool.

On the Water

Cruises

Goodtime III

825 East 9th St. Pier, Cleveland

Sightseeing tours

Nautica Queen

1153 Main Ave., Cleveland

Buffet dining and on-board entertainment

Beaches

Edgewater Beach

7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland

Euclid Beach

16301 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland

Water activities

Great Lakers Watersports

1148 Main Ave., Cleveland

Jet skit, boat and kayak rentals

41 North

1500 Scenic Park Dr., Lakewood

Stand-up paddleboarding and kayak tours

Indoor

Escape Hunt

21639 Miles Rd., #5, Cleveland

Three themed escape rooms

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland

Stingray and tortoise encounters, and 175-foot SeaTube

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleveland

Dinosaurs and planetarium, plus wild animals at the Ralph II Perkins Wildlife Center

Outside

Public Square

West Superior Ave. and Ontario St., Cleveland

Lake Erie Shores and Islands

Sandusky, Marblehead, Put-in-Bay and more

Treats

Sweet Moses Soda Fountain and Treat Shop

6800 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Original soda foundation setting with ice crea

Craft brews

30 breweries participating in the Cleveland Brewery Passport