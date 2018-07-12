Hot weekend? Ways to keep cool in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– It’s going to be another warm weekend in The Land. Luckily, our friends at Destination Cleveland came up with a great list of fun ways to keep cool.
On the Water
Cruises
Goodtime III
825 East 9th St. Pier, Cleveland
Sightseeing tours
Nautica Queen
1153 Main Ave., Cleveland
Buffet dining and on-board entertainment
Beaches
Edgewater Beach
7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland
Euclid Beach
16301 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland
Water activities
Great Lakers Watersports
1148 Main Ave., Cleveland
Jet skit, boat and kayak rentals
41 North
1500 Scenic Park Dr., Lakewood
Stand-up paddleboarding and kayak tours
Indoor
Escape Hunt
21639 Miles Rd., #5, Cleveland
Three themed escape rooms
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland
Stingray and tortoise encounters, and 175-foot SeaTube
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
1 Wade Oval Dr., Cleveland
Dinosaurs and planetarium, plus wild animals at the Ralph II Perkins Wildlife Center
Outside
Public Square
West Superior Ave. and Ontario St., Cleveland
Lake Erie Shores and Islands
Sandusky, Marblehead, Put-in-Bay and more
Treats
Sweet Moses Soda Fountain and Treat Shop
6800 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
Original soda foundation setting with ice crea
Craft brews
30 breweries participating in the Cleveland Brewery Passport