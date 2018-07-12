Live video: Procession arrives at church for Cleveland Officer Vu Nguyen

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The 50-year-old collapsed during a training exercise and passed away on July 6. Nguyen was one of 16 siblings that came over from Vietnam in 1975. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

A procession will accompany the family from their home in Avon to the funeral, which is at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

The funeral procession will go from Chamber Funeral Home to the church: south on Rocky River Drive, west on Puritas Avenue into the Metroparks near Grayton Road, north on Valley Parkway to Hogsback Lane, east on Hogsback to Riverside Drive, south on Riverside near Ogontz Avenue until it becomes Rocky River Drive.

The procession from the church to the Lakewood Park Cemetery: south on Rocky River Drive, west on Lorain Avenue to West 210th Street, north on West 210th, which turns into Wagar Road at Center Ridge, to Westway Drive, west on Westway to Detroit Road.

Fairview Park police said Lorain Road westbound from the Lorain Bridge to West 210th Street will be totally shut down during the procession at about 12:15 p.m.

