Fox Recipe Box: Sapphire Creek’s Creamed Corn

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Who doesn't love fresh picked summer corn? You can enjoy that sweet corn taste, but with a twist in Chef Kimberly McCune Gibson's Creamed Corn recipe.

Chef Gibson along with her husband Chef Jimmy Gibson stopped by the Fox 8 morning show to share a few recipes from their upcoming Christmas In July event at Sapphire Creek Winery in Chagrin Falls. Click here to learn more about this event.

Sapphire Creek’s Creamed Corn

4 cups fresh cut corn

1 ea. Yellow onion, medium dice

2 ea. Garlic clove

1 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp Salt

1 tsp black pepper

Melt butter in a sauté pan. Add 2 cups cut corn, yellow onion, & garlic - lightly sauté.

Add heavy cream & reduce by 1/2.

Add remaining fresh corn & season appropriately