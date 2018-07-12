Fox Recipe Box: Sapphire Creek’s Creamed Corn

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Who doesn't love fresh picked summer corn? You can enjoy that sweet corn taste, but with a twist in Chef Kimberly McCune Gibson's Creamed Corn recipe.
Chef Gibson along with her husband Chef Jimmy Gibson stopped by the Fox 8 morning show to share a few recipes from their upcoming Christmas In July event at Sapphire Creek Winery in Chagrin Falls. Click here to learn more about this event.
Sapphire Creek’s Creamed Corn
4 cups fresh cut corn
1 ea. Yellow onion, medium dice
2 ea. Garlic clove
1 cup heavy cream
2 Tbsp Salt
1 tsp black pepper
Melt butter in a sauté pan. Add 2 cups cut corn, yellow onion, & garlic - lightly sauté.
Add heavy cream & reduce by 1/2.
Add remaining fresh corn & season appropriately