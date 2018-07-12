CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Unit Band is a Northeast Ohio based band that specializes in NeoSoul, Jazz and R&B band. The band bills itself as 'the band that makes you dance'. You can learn more about The Unit Band by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Unit Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Spirit Plus Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Montage
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Hubb’s Groove
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Old Skool Players
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Post Road
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Threat Level Midnight
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Faction
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Acid Cats
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dear Jimmy Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mustang Sally
-
Fox Jukebox: The Permanents