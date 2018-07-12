Final radio call broadcast for Cleveland Officer Vu Nguyen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- As family and friends said goodbye to Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen, his brothers and sisters in blue paid a special tribute.

The final call is a tradition to honor fallen officers over police radio. On Thursday afternoon, the last call went out for Officer Nguyen.

"A grateful city thanks you for your outstanding service. Officer Vu Nguyen, badge number 1534, your assignment here is complete. God speed, sir."

Nguyen served the Cleveland Division of Police and the Division of Corrections for more than 20 years.

Nguyen came here from Vietnam with his parents and 15 siblings in 1975. Family members described him as a natural guardian and protector with a big heart. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The 50-year-old collapsed during a training exercise. He died on July 6.

