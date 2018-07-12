FBI offers $5,000 reward for info on Willowick Cafe murder

WILLOWICK, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for information in the murder of a man at the Willowick Cafe.

Derrick Durden-Moore was killed at the bar on Lakeshore Boulevard at 1:08 a.m. on April 13. The FBI said the suspect came in through a back door and shot the victim multiple times before leaving.

On Thursday, the FBI released photos of the suspect.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

