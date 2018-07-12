FBI offers $5,000 reward for info on Willowick Cafe murder

WILLOWICK, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for information in the murder of a man at the Willowick Cafe.

Derrick Durden-Moore was killed at the bar on Lakeshore Boulevard at 1:08 a.m. on April 13. The FBI said the suspect came in through a back door and shot the victim multiple times before leaving.

On Thursday, the FBI released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

41.629626 -81.484265