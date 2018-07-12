× Catch all the All-Star Game action on FOX 8!

The Cleveland Indians are sending five players to the All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. next week. And, FOX 8 will be there, too!

Our own P.J. Ziegler and Roosevelt Leftwich will bring you coverage beginning Monday.

Then, stay tuned Tuesday, July 17, when the All-Star Game airs on FOX 8. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer will all be representing Cleveland in the big game.

38.907192 -77.036871