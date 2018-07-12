× Authorities expected to reveal new details about woman missing more than 40 years

AKRON, Ohio — Police are expected to reveal new information about an Akron woman who has been missing for more than four decades.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Akron Police Department and Cleveland MetroParks rangers will give an update in the Linda Pagano in case at a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office web site, the 17-year-old went missing in September of 1974. She’d now be 61 years old.

