14-year-old boy taken into custody for stabbing of 15-year-old girl in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville police are investigating a stabbing involving two teenagers.

Police say at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to N. State Street where they located the victim, a 15-year-old girl, and the suspect, a 14-year-old boy, who was detained without incident.

Both teens were transported to the hospital; the female victim was then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center for additional treatment. Her condition was not given.

The 14-year-old is now in custody at the Lake County Juvenile Detention facility; he is awaiting a hearing.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.