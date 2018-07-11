Willoughby police investigate man’s beating death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio-- The Willoughby Police Department is investigating the death of a 59-year-old man.

Officers were called to a house on Arlington Drive near Parkgate Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. on Monday for a welfare check.

The home was locked and while checking the windows, officers saw the victim, Sam Pizzuto, on the bedroom floor. Police said there appeared to be a struggle.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office determined Pizzuto died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Pizzuto’s next-door neighbor said they saw Pizzuto putting up his backyard swimming pool a little over a week ago. They waved hello to each other and everything seemed normal.

They hadn’t heard anything from Pizzuto and the house seemed quiet, but that’s not uncommon during the summer months.

The neighbor said everyone was stunned and devastated to learn about Pizzuto’s death. “I got a queasy, uneasy feeling in my stomach since that time. Just hearing what happened is disheartening; it’s really sad.”

No arrests have been made. Investigators said the motive is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Knack and Krejsa at 440-953-4210, reference case 18-19483.