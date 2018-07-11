Update on Katy the cat hurt by firecracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD – A cat seriously injured after someone set off a firecracker inside her, is continuing to make good progress.

Dr. Andrew Scherrer, who is taking care of the cat named Katy P., says she was given some food Tuesday night and did very well.

“Her tenacity continues to impress me,” Dr. Scherrer told Fox 8 Wednesday.

Officials at the Humane Society of Richland County said someone brought them the cat Monday and she was seriously injured and bleeding. She was rushed to Phillips Animal Hospital in Mansfield. Dr. Scherrer performed an emergency surgery to care for her injuries.

The veterinarian says she has an infection and a fracture in her tail. However, she is continuing to make improvements.

Officials say the cat lived in the Pine Bridge apartment complex on E. Cook Rd. Several residents at the apartments said they often fed her and she was a very friendly cat.

The Humane Society of Richland County is investigating the case and asking anyone with information to call them as soon as possible.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cat’s medical expenses can call (419)-526-4212.

Donations can also be made through PayPal or at the shelter, which is located at 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906.

On Wednesday evening, the humane society said thanks to donations "from our generous community" there is a reward of $2,000 being offered to the person who provides information that leads to the indictment of those responsible.