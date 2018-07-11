Tyler Perry warns fans about scam: ‘I am not giving anything away on Facebook’

Actor Tyler Perry is warning Facebook followers about a phishing scam using his name on Facebook.

The Madea actor says posts claiming he’s giving away money and luxury items are fake and he is warning social media users not to give out their personal information.

Perry posted a video on Facebook Tuesday night telling fans, “I am not giving away anything on Facebook. I am not giving away any money. ”

Perry said in the video his team has to shut down these scams using his name every day. “There is a new one popping up every day. Do not give your information to any of these people. Do not give them anything. Every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of those things shut down on Facebook.”

Perry ended the video by asking fans to do him a favor. Post this video everywhere. So people know this is not true.