Twenty One Pilots coming to Quicken Loans Arena

Posted 10:25 am, July 11, 2018, by

Musicians Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the iHeartRadio Live Series with Twenty One Pilots at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on May 19, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CLEVELAND– Columbus natives and Grammy winners Twenty One Pilots are bringing their Bandito Tour to Cleveland.

The duo, made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 23. Tickets for the show are on sale on July 20 at 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, Twenty One Pilots released two new songs, “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners,” from the upcoming album “Trench.”

The band is known for their hit songs “Tear in My Heart,” “Ride” and “Stressed Out,” as well as “Heathens” from the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack.

