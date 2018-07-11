× Twenty One Pilots coming to Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND– Columbus natives and Grammy winners Twenty One Pilots are bringing their Bandito Tour to Cleveland.

The duo, made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 23. Tickets for the show are on sale on July 20 at 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, Twenty One Pilots released two new songs, “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners,” from the upcoming album “Trench.”

The band is known for their hit songs “Tear in My Heart,” “Ride” and “Stressed Out,” as well as “Heathens” from the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack.

More on the tour here