Sweet deal: Get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a perfect treat on a summer day. If you like free bies, (and who doesn’t?), this is your lucky day.

7-Eleven, America's largest convenience store, is celebrating turning 91 with a free treat.

Shout out to everyone who is ready for #7ElevenDay except for the people that picked up a Froster today. #stayloyal — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 10, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In honor of “7-Eleven Day,” the convenience store is offering free Slurpees. Anyone who stops in to a 7-Eleven convenience store today, July 11, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. can get a free small Slurpee. 7-Eleven is also offering a 1/4 pound 'Big Bite' hot dog for a just a $1 today.

Click here to find a 7-Eleven store near you

**More details here**