Speeding car crashes into Akron cemetery, damages 10 gravestones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A speeding car crashed into the Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron on Tuesday.

The driver, Robert Miller, 20, of Akron, was going westbound on East Waterloo Road when he lost control, Akron police said. A witness told officers the car was going about 90 mph.

Miller's vehicle hit the curb, went through a fence, hit several headstones in the cemetery and flipped over, the police report said. Ten gravestones were damaged or destroyed.

Miller told police did not remember the crash. He was taken to Akron City Hospital for evaluation. He faces charges of failure to control and reckless operation.