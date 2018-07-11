Police seeking help in solving murder of 70-year-old Lakewood man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio- Lakewood detectives are teaming up with Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers to help solve the murder of an elderly man.

Detective Thomas McLaughlin said 70-year-old Daniel Donlan of Lakewood was found dead inside his home on January 29.

“We were called there to do a welfare check because he wasn’t seen for a few days,” McLaughlin said.

Police say there were obvious signs of foul play.

So far they have not made any arrests and are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

“We need to get the person who did this off the street,” said Richard McIntosh, of Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime is asked to call Lakewood police at (216) 521-6773 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.