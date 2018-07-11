Ohio governor to roll out new plan to combat Lake Erie algae

Republican Gov. John Kasich’s office says he’ll announce a new plan today to deal with water quality issues.

The governor’s office has said in recent months he’s considering issuing an executive order that would create new regulations on agriculture to reduce fertilizer and manure runoff that’s feeding Lake Erie’s algae blooms.

State officials have been saying that voluntary steps farmers have taken to scale back fertilizers contributing to the lake’s massive algae blooms aren’t working fast enough.

Farm groups have pushed back against calls for increased regulations, saying it’s not clear what the best approach is for solving the algae problem.