Missing: Kelly Wyman

CLEVELAND- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are teaming up to help reunite missing loved ones with their family members.

Kelly Wyman, 28, was last seen on June 28 on Grayton Avenue in Cleveland. She is 5"8' and weighs 130 pounds.

If you've seen Kelly, call detective Van Buren with the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-2541.

