Former Rootstown school employee now facing federal child porn charge

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio-- A man who used to work at two area school districts is now facing federal a child pornography charge.

Earlier this month, Andrew Shonk, 36, of Massillon, was charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The new charge is receiving and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Shonk received the material from March 30, 2013 and Feb. 20, 2018. He also had two USB storage devices that contained child porn, investigators said.

Shonk was employed by the Portage County Educational Service Center as a technology specialist and was assigned to the Rootstown Local Schools from 2006 to 2012. He also worked for Hudson City Schools.

