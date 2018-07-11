Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David's Spaghetti Squash, Sausage and Peppers

Ingedients:

1 Spaghetti Squash (microwave)

2 lb Italian sausage (hot or mild)

¼ C. olive oil

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 yellow pepper sliced

1 green pepper sliced

1 large onion cut into half rings

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. dry Italian seasoning (oregano, basil, rosemary)

Salt and pepper to taste

Using a paring knife, make 10-12 stabs into the squash. This will eliminate a squash explosion inside your microwave oven. Place on a paper towel or plate (or microwave dish) and cook on high for five minutes. Turn squash upside down and cook on high for another 5 minutes. It's going to be hot so be careful . If the outer skin is soft and gives to the touch, it is done. a larger one may take up to another 5 minutes. When it feels soft, just let it set and start the sausage and peppers.

Add half of the olive oil and sausage to a large fry or saute pan over medium to medium high heat. Brown about 4 minutes per side. Add peppers, onions, and Italian seasonings and cook until vegetables start to soften (5-7 minutes). Add garlic, lower heat to medium , and continue cooking until onions and peppers are soft.

While sausage and peppers finish up, cut the squash in half. Carefully remove the seeds. If you get too rough, you will be accidentally discarding parts of the squash you want. Using a fork, scrape out the squash in spaghetti-like strands and place on plates. Drizzle with some of remaining olive oil.

Top with sausage and peppers and...

ENJOY!

