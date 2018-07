Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is not the rubber ducky you grew up with as a kid.

In fact, it's the world's largest rubber duck and you can see it in Sandusky.

At 6 stories high and 50 feet wide, you can bet people will be coming from near and far to see it at the Festival of Sail from July 12 to July 15. The event celebrates the city’s bicentennial.

***Watch the video, above, for more; read more on the duck, here***

41.448940 -82.707961