Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen remembered at calling hours

CLEVELAND-- Calling hours were held Wednesday for Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen.

The 50-year-old collapsed during a training exercise and passed away on July 6.

Nguyen was one of 16 siblings that came over from Vietnam in 1975. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The family received friends at Chambers Funeral Home on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

The funeral is Thursday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church.

The procession will go from Chamber Funeral Home to the church: south on Rocky River Drive, west on Puritas Avenue into the Metroparks near Grayton Road, north on Valley Parkway to Hogsback Lane, east on Hogsback to Riverside Drive, south on Riverside near Ogontz Avenue until it becomes Rocky River Drive.

The procession from the church to the cemetery: south on Rocky River Drive, west on Lorain Avenue to West 210th Street, north on West 210th, which turns into Wagar Road at Center Ridge, to Westway Drive, west on Westway to Detroit Road.

