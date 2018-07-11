Artist erases LeBron James mural in LA after another case of vandalism

LOS ANGELES — The LeBron James mural in Los Angeles is no more after yet another case of vandalism.

According to CBS News, one of the artists involved with the mural painted over the artwork. The mural was painted to say “The King of LA,” but after two cases of vandalism in less than a week, artist Jonas Never erased the work on Wednesday.

The artist who painted the LeBron Mural in LA (@never1959) painted over it because it kept being vandalized. Smh LA 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6lva7480wG — NBA Lowdown (@NBALowdown) July 11, 2018

Lebron James' mural in Venice has been vandalized for a second time – so the artist painted white over the whole thing. Story at 5:15pm @nbcla #lakers #graffiti #art #streetart pic.twitter.com/zDnX1aAxle — Angie Crouch (@AngieNBCLA) July 11, 2018

Recently, someone had painted the words, “We don’t want you,” “LeFraud” and “No King” over it.

On July 1, James signed a four-year, $154-million contract with the Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his career.