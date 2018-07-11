All American Pet Photo Day (gallery 2): We want to see your pics!

They are part of our family, regardless if they have four legs, feathers or live in an aquarium. To celebrate All American Pet Photo Day, we want to see photos of your pets.

Dogs, cats, horses, fish, birds, send us a snapshot of your precious pet.

You can share your photos on your desktop by clicking the submit button below, or email us at tips@fox8.com. You can also share your photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay.

