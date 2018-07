Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We will be getting a nice break from the humidity the next two days. If you have yard work that needs done, today and tomorrow will be the perfect time to do it.

For today, it will be less humid, with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will vary between 77-84 degrees. It's a stellar summer day.

For tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with temps averaging around 55-60.

Enjoy the day!