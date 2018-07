CLEVELAND– The family of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Erie over the weekend will hold a vigil. It’s set for Edgewater Park at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Shaud Howell went missing while swimming at Edgewater Beach Friday evening. Crews spent the weekend searching for him, using boat-based sonar. The beach was closed during that time.

They recovered his body at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Family said Howell was at the beach with members of his group home.

