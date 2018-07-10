Video released of traffic stop involving Elyria murder-for-hire suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio-- Newly-released police dash camera video is shedding light on how police were able to quickly identify two gunmen involved in the Elyria murder-for-hire.

Police said the two men were pulled over for speeding in Brooklyn less than two hours after the murder and they were in a car owned by the plot's mastermind.

Brooklyn police stopped the car Friday night. The driver, 29-year-old John Paul Sullivan, admitted he was driving on a suspended license and he has an outstanding arrest warrant.

The passenger is 18-year-old Patrick Gall, but he identified himself as another man with a clean record. He's let go.

In the glove box, officers found a handgun and bullets.

What they didn't know at the time was Sullivan and Gall were the gunmen seen behind a strip mall in Elyria when 47-year-old Willie Fisher, of Lakewood, was shot and killed.

Investigators later learned Fisher was hired by Bruce Arnoff, 56, to do some work around the property. When he became upset with Fisher, Arnoff hired Sullivan and Gall to harm him, prosecutors said.

On Monday night, authorities discovered Gall was hiding in a house in East Cleveland. After a standoff, he was arrested for his role in the murder.

Sullivan, Gall and Arnoff are behind bars on high bonds. If convicted, they could face live in prison or the death penalty.