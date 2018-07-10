US Marshals Service confirms third suspect in murder-for-hire plot in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The United States Marshals Service confirms they took a third suspect, wanted in connection with a murder-for-hire plot, into custody early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Cleveland police SWAT team and East Cleveland police, surrounded a home on Northfield Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Monday where Patrick Gall, 18, was believed to be.

After a three-hour standoff, Gall was taken into custody, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed.

Elyria police were originally looking for a man known as Saint-Velle Pruitt, 18, for aggravated

murder in the death of Willie Fisher, 47, of Lakewood.

Pruitt turned himself in to police Monday after learning that he was wanted. Police said Pruitt told them he had nothing to do with the murder and that Gall had used his name during previous encounters with law enforcement.

Police were able to view video that showed Pruitt had been falsely identified.

Elyria police responded to the Convenient Food Mart on East Ave. in Elyria on Friday for a report of shots fired. That's where they found Fisher's body with multiple gunshot wounds. They said he had been killed execution-style.

Prosecutors said store owner Bruce Arnoff, 56, was upset with Fisher, who he hired to do some work around the store. Investigators say Arnoff paid Pruitt and John Sullivan, 29, $500 to "cause serious harm" to Fisher.

Arnoff appeared in court via video Monday morning to face charges of murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $2 million.

Sullivan was taken into custody by Brooklyn police on Friday night following a traffic stop. He is behind bars in Brooklyn on an unrelated warrant and will be transferred to Elyria will he will face aggravated murder charges.