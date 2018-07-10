Two firefighters injured battling massive fire at Shaker Heights school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio— Two Shaker Heights firefighters were injured Tuesday as they battled a massive fire at Fernway Elementary School.

According to the Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney, "I had one firefighter with a burn to his hand and fortunately he’s okay. I do have one firefighter getting checked out at the hospital. We’re hoping he’s okay."

Fernway will be closed until further notice after the roof caught fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the school just after 11:00 a.m. for smoke coming from the roof.

Officials say there was a contractor on the roof doing work on Tuesday, and they were working when the fire started. Sweeney says they can’t say whether the fire was related to the crews’ work.

They were also called to the building Monday, but everything was fine and checked out okay.

According to Sweeney, restoration crews are already out at the school Tuesday evening trying to save and salvage as much as possible.

Fernway Road will remain closed until at least Wednesday morning. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area on their way into work.

They will begin the investigation into the cause tomorrow

About 20 fire departments were needed to battle the blaze from as far away as Lake County to the east and Lakewood to the west and, as the chief says. "Every single one in between."