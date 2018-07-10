Terminal Tower goes blue in memory of fallen Cleveland police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Terminal Tower is going blue for the next several days in memory of fallen Cleveland police officer Vu Nguyen.

Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen, 50, died on Friday after he had a medical emergency during a training exercise. He leaves behind his wife, Holli, and two daughters.

A wake for officer Nguyen will be Wednesday, July 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

His funeral will be held Thursday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Dr. in Cleveland.

Terminal Tower will be blue through Thursday.

To donate to the GoFundMe account in Nguyen's honor, click here.

BLUE | in memory of fallen officer Vu Nguyen and all other fallen officers (tonight through Thursday) pic.twitter.com/ldivbHxDgV — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) July 9, 2018

