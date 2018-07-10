Suspect steals car, leads police on a chase, crashes into two vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three car crash that resulted from a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Cleveland Division, Cleveland Heights police were pursuing a stolen 2005 Buick sedan just before 11 p.m. Monday along Woodworth Road when the crash occurred.

The suspect, Aramis Beckham, 28, of Euclid, was driving westbound on Woodworth and blew through a red light at the intersection of Woodworth and Hayden Avenue. Beckham's vehicle struck a car coming from the northbound direction, causing it to hit another vehicle. One of the drivers, 26-year-old Calisha Cunningham, was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. She is being treated at University Hospitals.

The other driver had 4 children in the car with her. They were not seriously hurt and were examined at a local hospital as a precaution.