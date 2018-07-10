× One man dead, woman injured after Elyria water and cliff rescue

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria firefighters have confirmed to Fox 8 that one man is dead and a woman hospitalized after a water and cliff rescue on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the rear of a home on Harrison Street. That’s where they discovered the two people at the bottom of a 50-foot embankment along the Black River.

Firefighters had to rappel down the cliff in order to coordinate the rescue. The woman was eventually lifted to safety in a harness.

The male was placed in an Elyria Fire Department boat and taken to shore where he was pronounced dead by the Lorain County Coroner.

The woman was taken to a hospital but the extent of her injuries aren’t known. No names have been released yet.

A tractor and a trailer were also found in the water near the victims, according to Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.