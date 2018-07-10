New survey reveals how people feel about trust

Do you consider yourself a trusting person?

A new survey out of Britain finds more than half believe that people can be trusted.

According to ITV, The National Centre for Social Research social attitudes survey found that 54% of Brits believe that people can be trusted. That’s the highest level since the survey began in 1998.

The 35th edition of the British Attitudes Survey has arrived – offering fresh insight into areas of divided opinion and strong consensus across the face of Britain. Read on to find out more:https://t.co/RGc7FU2SZV pic.twitter.com/gWdO260Sg4 — NatCen (@NatCen) July 9, 2018

The number of people saying that people can almost always or usually be trusted has remained stable at around 45%.

According to the survey, people with degrees are more likely to think other people can be trusted.

