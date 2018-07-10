New survey reveals how people feel about trust

Do you consider yourself a trusting person?
A new survey out of Britain finds more than half believe that people can be trusted.
According to ITV, The National Centre for Social Research social attitudes survey found that 54% of Brits believe that people can be trusted. That’s the highest level since the survey began in 1998.
The number of people saying that people can almost always or usually be trusted has remained stable at around 45%.
According to the survey, people with degrees are more likely to think other people can be trusted.
