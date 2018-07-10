Missing: Mirielis Flores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mirielis Flores, 16, was last seen June 28 at the intersection of West 61st Street and Denison Avenue in Cleveland.

Mirielis is 5'2" and weighs 114 pounds. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a tank top.

If you know anything that can help find her, please call detective Van Buren with the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-2541.

