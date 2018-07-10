Father of Aniya Garrett speaks out about final report on her death

CLEVELAND – Michael Garrett, father of 4-year-old Aniya Day Garrett, is speaking out about the independent final report on his daughter’s death.

The completion of the final report was confirmed to the I TEAM Monday. The 5-person panel presented its recommendations for change to the county. Lawyers are currently working to determine which part of the report may be made public.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment in Euclid in March for an unresponsive child. The girl, 4-year-old Aniya Day Garrett, had burn marks on her feet and legs, and she appeared emaciated, according to police reports. She was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were charged with aggravated murder, murder, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Since her passing, the little girl’s father, Michael Garrett, and community activists have called for changes to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish previously outlined steps to prevent future tragedies, which included assigning a deputy to help with children services investigations and creating a citizens advisory board.

Garrett said these improvements are wonderful, but it’s not enough. He said he set up the Justice for Aniya Foundation to change state laws protecting case workers from prosecution.

Continuing coverage of this story here