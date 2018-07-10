J.R. Smith jokes about infamous Game 1 blunder

CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith is joking about his now-infamous blunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The shooting guard posted a photo of his daughter, Dakota, on Instagram on Monday.

Little Kota was born five months premature in Jan. 2, 2017 and weighed less a pound. Smith and his wife Shirley documented her progress on the site MyKotaBear.com. They welcome their fourth daughter in June.

In case you forgot what happened in Game 1: Smith recovered the rebound from George Hill’s missed free throw with the game tied in the last few seconds of regulation. He dribbled back out as the clock ticked down, but didn’t take a shot.

It left LeBron James visibly stunned and everyone else wondering if Smith thought the Cavs had the lead. There were also some top-notch memes.

“No, I knew it was tied. I thought we were going to take a timeout because I got the rebound. I’m pretty sure everybody didn’t think I was going to shoot it over KD (Kevin Durant) right there,” Smith said after the game.

Cleveland ended up losing to Golden State in overtime, 124-114, and the Warriors eventually won their third title in four years with a sweep.

