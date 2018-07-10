I TEAM Exclusive Video: high-tech trail leads to burglary bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police recently busted a suspected burglar by following a high-tech trail, and the FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing how.

The crime happened last month on Berea Rd. in Cleveland, and the video has just been released to the I TEAM.

A burglar broke into a home in the middle of the night, terrorizing a family and stealing jewelry. The video shows he also made a big mistake: stealing a phone.

As officers investigated, they looked at a computer tablet with the victims, and they tracked the phone to a nearby home.

So police went there. They found a man there had just dropped by that house a short time earlier.

The video shows he denied being involved in any burglary. But officers kept looking around the house since the signal showed the stolen phone there. Then, they saw it. An officer found the stolen phone behind the couch.

Police arrested Nichalaus Kaznoch.

The victims tell the I TEAM they’re grateful for the quick police work, and they say they got their jewelry back, too. Now, they're looking forward to getting justice.

However, shortly after that arrest, records show Kaznoch got out of jail on bond. Then police arrested him again for attacking a man in a park, robbing him and stealing his car.

Now Kaznoch has been locked up once more, and this time, it will be much harder to get out of jail on bond before going to trial.

Kaznoch has been indicted for the burglary case. He is pleading not guilty.

The second case is also heading to a grand jury and that group will consider charges.