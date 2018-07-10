I TEAM: City confirms no police sent to 9-1-1 call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police now confirm no police cars were sent to check out a 9-1-1 call about a suspicious package, a mistake revealed by the FOX 8 I TEAM.

The Chief’s office says an internal investigation is underway to find out what happened.

Last week, attorney Dan Margolis noticed an abandoned suitcase on West 9th in the warehouse district. He thought it looked suspicious, so he called 9-1-1. In fact, that was the day after investigators announced they had stopped plans for a downtown terrorism attack, and officials had reminded everyone to call in anything suspicious.

For days, the I TEAM asked city hall for a copy of the 9-1-1 call, any reports, and an explanation.

Finally, the 9-1-1 call has been released. The calltaker had to be told twice what was going on, and she had to be told multiple times the location.

Now a police department spokesperson has issued a statement saying in part: The Cleveland Division of Police is in the process of implementing new systems as it pertains to dispatching assignments. The 3rd district was the first district to go live with the new system. Unfortunately the assignment regarding the suspicious package was never dispatched to a zone car. An internal investigation is being conducted to determine if this was due to human error or a system glitch.

The I TEAM has also repeatedly asked for an interview with the Chief, the Mayor, or the Safety Director. And we will continue to press for the full story of what happened to that 9-1-1 call.

Meantime, an off-duty officer ultimately checked out the package 55 minutes after that call. The off-duty officer had been sent there by a downtown organization after someone with that group had also noticed the suitcase.