‘Hamilton’ star pleads with audience ahead of stop in Cleveland

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the stars of the hit musical “Hamilton” has a message for audiences ahead of the show’s six-week run in Cleveland.

Actor Nik Walker, who plays Aaron Burr in the musical, wants you to stop taking pictures while the actors are on stage.

He posted a video on Twitter Saturday during a show in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I hate to be this guy, but I have to say it,” he said. “If you’re in the front row and taking pictures, like, we can see you. Bro, we can see you. Stop taking pictures.”

“All love and thank you for being here and I know that you paid a lot of money and I know that you’re very excited,” he continued. “But, like, please stop with the pictures. Like, stop. Crazy. You’re being crazy.”

STOP TAKING PICTURES pic.twitter.com/lAxafSjt7M — Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) July 8, 2018

Hamilton will be Playhouse Square from July 17th through August 26th. The show is sold out, but there will be 37, $10 orchestra seats sold for every performance during it’s run in Cleveland. Click here to learn how to enter for a chance to purchase those tickets.