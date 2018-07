Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A weak cold front will move through Northeast Ohio today, bringing a shower to some locations in the viewing area.

For the rest of us, we can expect humid conditions as the dew point continues to go up.

Here's the forecast over the next 8 hours:



It will be partly sunny with temps sticking around 80 degrees. Tonight, it will be clear and cooler with temps around 55-62.

The heat is still in the forecast for late-week into the weekend. Highs will be a degree or two either side of 90.