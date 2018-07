Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Rolling Stone magazine calls Clarence Bucaro 'one of 10 new country artists you need to know'. Clarence is a Northeast Ohio native who now is based out of Brooklyn, New York. Clarence is currently touring to promote his most recent release 'Passionate Kind'. Click here to learn more about Clarence Bucaro and his music.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video